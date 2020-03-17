Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

ITALY, WITH CHEFS WHO HAVECOOKED UP A RECIPE TO STAY INBUSINESS.AND JAIME, FOR RESTAURANTSHERE IN LITTLE ITALY, THEYMAKE MOST OF THEIR MONEY, FROMPEOPLE DINING IN.

NOW BECAUSEOF THE CLOSURES, MANY OF THEMHAVE HAD TO CHANGE THEIRBUSINESS MODELS ENTIRELY.ADDING CURBSIDE DELIVERY,CARRY OUT, PICKUP, YOU NAMEIT.

At Aldo restaurant in Little Italy something you would never see on a Monday at 5:00. In the evening.the chairs up, the dining room closed and essentially no customers allowed in.

Inthe evening.the chairs up, thedining room closed andessentially no customersallowed in.

Itnormal for bars andrestaurants in Baltimore tohelp limit the spread of thecoronavirusSigns like thesesaying refrain from contactwith people now welcome you ATTHE FRONT DOOR.

"Dining in is 99 percent of our business. So, it of a whirlwind"

Aldo Sergio Vitale says he and other restaurants have had to change their entire business models.

"nothing really quite compares to the magnitude of what we are seeing today" For the first time, Aldo curbside delivery through DoorDash and Postmates to help offset the lost business Other businesses are too.

This website called LittleItalyDelivers was also created to let customers know they to get food from a little Italy restaurant.

16 20 24“Everybody is trying tosupport each other.

We are allin this together.

We have noother option” AngelPizzeria gets most of theirbusiness from dine incustomers too.

One of theirowners is hoping an increasein takeout and delivery orderscan help them get by.“itmight get better.

It wonas much as we used to make itbusiness wise.

Back at Aldo Vitale says they have to lean on the community to survive for the next couple of weeks. "We really need the support of the entire community if we are going to see this through"

16 56 5“We reallyneed the support of the entirecommunity if we are going tosee this through”AND VITALE SAYS AT LEAST ONERESTAURANT HERE IN LITTLEITALY WILL BE CLOSED UNTILTHIS MANDATE IS LIFTED.

THAT'SBECAUSE THE RESTAURANT DIDN'THAVE A DELIVERY OPTION AND THEOWNERS FELT THE DEMAND WOULDBE TOO LITTLE TO MAKE UP FORTHE LOSS IN BUSINESS.

ALL OFTHESE OWNERS ARE HOPING WHENEVERYTHING IS OVER, THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL HELPTHEM GET BACK ON THEIR FEET.LIVE IN LITTLE ITALY, RAYSTRICKLANDSLICE IN TOWSON IS STARTING UPA DELIVERY SERVICE━