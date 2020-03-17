Global  

Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

Changes to Little Italy restaurants, offering curbside delivery, carry out, pickup

ITALY, WITH CHEFS WHO HAVECOOKED UP A RECIPE TO STAY INBUSINESS.AND JAIME, FOR RESTAURANTSHERE IN LITTLE ITALY, THEYMAKE MOST OF THEIR MONEY, FROMPEOPLE DINING IN.

NOW BECAUSEOF THE CLOSURES, MANY OF THEMHAVE HAD TO CHANGE THEIRBUSINESS MODELS ENTIRELY.ADDING CURBSIDE DELIVERY,CARRY OUT, PICKUP, YOU NAMEIT.

ALL OF IT IN HOPES THEYBE ABLE TO MAKE ENDS MEETUNTIL THEY'RE ABLE TO REOPEN.16 54 17“Itsurreal day” At Aldorestaurant in LittleItalysomething you would neversee on a Monday at 5:00.

Inthe evening.the chairs up, thedining room closed andessentially no customersallowed in.

Itnormal for bars andrestaurants in Baltimore tohelp limit the spread of thecoronavirusSigns like thesesaying refrain from contactwith people now welcome you ATTHE FRONT DOOR.

17 01 50“Dining in is 99 percent ofour business.

So, itof a whirlwind” AldoSergio Vitale says he andother restaurants have had tochange their entire businessmodels.

16 54 22“nothingreally quite compares to themagnitude of what we areseeing today” For the firsttime, Aldocurbside delivery through DoorDash and Postmates to helpoffset the lost business Otherbusinesses are too.

Thiswebsite calledLittleItalyDelivers was alsocreated to let customers knowtheyto get food from a littleItaly restaurant.

16 20 24“Everybody is trying tosupport each other.

We are allin this together.

We have noother option” AngelPizzeria gets most of theirbusiness from dine incustomers too.

One of theirowners is hoping an increasein takeout and delivery orderscan help them get by.“itmight get better.

It wonas much as we used to make itbusiness wise.

So we will haveto cut the hours.Unfortunately we will have todo that” Back at AldoVitale says theyhave to lean on the communityto survive for the next coupleof weeks.

16 56 5“We reallyneed the support of the entirecommunity if we are going tosee this through”AND VITALE SAYS AT LEAST ONERESTAURANT HERE IN LITTLEITALY WILL BE CLOSED UNTILTHIS MANDATE IS LIFTED.

THAT'SBECAUSE THE RESTAURANT DIDN'THAVE A DELIVERY OPTION AND THEOWNERS FELT THE DEMAND WOULDBE TOO LITTLE TO MAKE UP FORTHE LOSS IN BUSINESS.

ALL OFTHESE OWNERS ARE HOPING WHENEVERYTHING IS OVER, THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL HELPTHEM GET BACK ON THEIR FEET.LIVE IN LITTLE ITALY, RAYSTRICKLANDSLICE IN TOWSON IS STARTING UPA DELIVERY SERVICE━




