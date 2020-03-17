Global  

AL Woman Gives Book Scholarships in Memory of Daughter Who Died in a Drunk-Driving Crash

A Scottsboro woman is turning grief into hope by offering scholarships for books to graduating high school seniors going off to college, in honor of her daughter who died in a drunk driving crash.

