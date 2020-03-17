Global  

The Irishmen closing for St. Patrick's Day to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Irishmen closing for St. Patrick's Day to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Irishmen closing for St. Patrick's Day to prevent spread of coronavirus

The Irishmen in Boca Raton is making the decision to close for St.

Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus.

