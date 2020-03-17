Global  

Happy 100th Birthday, Sid Hartman!

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Mike Max spoke with the birthday boy himself, and several of his "close, personal friends," to commemorate the legend's centennial (2:44).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 16, 2020

Lisa Mayne RT @atrupar: Sid Hartman’s career has been so lengthy that he served as the general manager of the Minneapolis Lakers more than a decade be… 1 week ago

Tom Tack 808 @jacknicklaus @StarTribune @wccoradio Happy 100th Birthday Mr. Hartman many more to come take care https://t.co/w5y9vJa2ni 1 week ago

