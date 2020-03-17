Restaurant limitations

3 gov.

John bel edwards took additional significant measures to reduce the spread of covid-19 in louisiana, new restrictions limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters.

New1's rain augustine brings us how the restrictions affect resturants.

"kinda worried about how 'm going to pay my bills but, gov.

John bell edwards annouces new restrictions on resturants amidsts the covid-19 threat... "w're going to limit resturants to take out, delivery and drive thu orders only" gov.

Edwards.

Resturant server horace hall says h's greatful to have a second income."not having that second income, or if yo're using it to pay bills or if you got a child, or stuff like that it makes it a lot tougher to make ends meet," horace hall.

But others are't so lucky.

Sara_ says waitressing is her only way to make ends meet...i mean, hopefully things work out," sara sara age feels the restrictions may affect her age group the most "i know most college students and people my age are in the resturant business."

According to the national resturant association resturant sales contributed an estimated 10.3 billion dollars to louisian's economy in 2018.

"they find some kind of cure or vaccine within the next month or two because, we need this money," horace hall.

But industry professionals are hopeful that there is a light at the end of the tunnel .

"w're a resilliant community, a resilliant country, w're been through alot and i have no doubt that we will get through this."

In lafayette im rain augustine, news 15.

As of