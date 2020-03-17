Global  

'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions

'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions

'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions

Colorado is “chasing a ghost” when it comes to the testing of possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, with many people not displaying symptoms of the virus until 3-5 days after they are infected and test results are not coming back until the symptoms have progressed, Gov.

Jared Polis said Monday.

Congregation suspends services after Denver pastor is diagnosed with COVID-19 [Video]

Congregation suspends services after Denver pastor is diagnosed with COVID-19

A local pastor running for Colorado House District 7 has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and said in a statement that he was hospitalized three times before he was tested for the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
