NAIA, Cascade Conference cancel spring sports, offer extra year of eligibility

NAIA, Cascade Conference cancel spring sports, offer extra year of eligibility

NAIA, Cascade Conference cancel spring sports, offer extra year of eligibility

The NAIA and the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Monday morning that all spring sports for the 2020 season will be canceled, effective immediately.

NAIA, Cascade Conference cancel spring sports, offer extra year of eligibility

Mayor roy lindsey of grants pass bringing t annouy this morning on the heels of the c-d-c's recommendation that yesterday to limit gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

N-a-i-a president &amp; c-e-o jim carr said, quote, they could not in could not in good conscience move forward, possibly putting student-athletes, staff and fans at risk, unquote.

Included in the press release, the n-a-i-a also is granting spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.

But at the end of the day, this news did not come easy for the athletes who's seasons were cut so short.

(take matt key) matt sayre says, "looking in their eyes and telling them the season's over for sure, you know, they're just heart broken right now.

And deep down they understand it, they get it and they know that's more important, the public health safety is more important than a softball game or a track and field event, but they've put so much of the lives into that."

(topic key) for now, the senior student-athletes will be taking their time before deciding if they'll be back for another season.

Many of them still coming to terms with the reality that they may have already had their last collegiate event.

Decision.




