Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:22s - Published Arizona man quarantined in Australia, placed on do not fly list An Arizona man's vacation to Australia is turning into a never-ending vacation. He is now sick with a cough and fever, and quarantined in his hotel room, per the advice of Australian medical officials.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this