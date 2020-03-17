Global  

Watch- Idris Elba

Watch- Idris Elba
Watch- Idris Elba
Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba and GOT star Kristofer Hivju test positive

Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and More Stars Spreading Hope After Coronavirus Diagnosis

A growing number of celebrities and athletes are facing COVID-19 with hope and candor. Idris Elba and...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this

saheed_omotunde

photocopy.. RT @Ayoolaomolo4: Idris Elba is tested positive without any Symptoms. Please let's watch out for ourselves,if you know you've been exposed… 10 seconds ago

Magalela_sfiso3

Magalela_Ben10Sfiso RT @TimesLIVE: "Stay positive and don't freak out," Idris Elba tells concerned fans after he tested positive for #coronavirus. https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

svtcaretvernon

A multi stan whore RT @llewyin: idris elba?? ON MY WATCH?? https://t.co/BcpjIxB47g 9 minutes ago

Cavie66

Robert Stockwell 17 Message From POTUS! Idris Elba Positive, Is Schiff Next? Italy Expla... https://t.co/Lwj2VmLffP via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

CuppyCosplay

CuppyCosplay DISGUSTING Coronavirus EXPLOITATION & Panic Buying, Idris Elba, People Disregarding Warnings, & More - YouTube https://t.co/61aZmPu66q 13 minutes ago

cinemaest

☆彡 𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚 RT @hcneymadden: coronavirus out here infecting people like tom hanks and idris elba??? NOT ON MY WATCH https://t.co/IZWg9bRZuw 17 minutes ago

african_juve

Juventus Africa RT @Complex: Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19. Watch his message here: https://t.co/I2p4VWTJr4 https://t.co/CCPBg3hhI6 19 minutes ago

LlarioWrites

llario-هيلاري يحب الكتابة RT @Harri_Obi: Idris Elba has coronavirus? Lol. Now watch one female scientist discover the cure in less than 24 hours. 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba Has Coronavirus [Video]

Idris Elba Has Coronavirus

He was tested positive.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 00:50Published
Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News [Video]

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:23Published
