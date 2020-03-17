Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:34s - Published Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to shelter in place until early April to slow the aggressively spread of coronavirus, according to an announcement from county officials Monday. Betty Yu reports. (3-16-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DCTori RT @CBSLA: In less than two hours, a shelter-in-place order will be in effect for residents in six Bay Area counties. Those residents will… 5 minutes ago em RT @erynjt_: wow...shelter-in-place order for 6 Bay Area counties!! - San Francisco - Alameda - San Mateo - Contra Costa - Santa Clara -… 7 minutes ago leilani unger⏳ RT @Dizivizi: Bay Area residents across six Bay Area counties have been ordered to “shelter in place” until early April, according to an an… 7 minutes ago shadownlite RT @ABC: BREAKING: All residents are being ordered to shelter at home in six counties in the San Francisco area. Travel must be limited to… 11 minutes ago KUWPA RT @african_hood: Watch "Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus" on YouTube https://t.co/yYdYb562sP 16 minutes ago Donna LA 🕊🦅 🐺🦖🐬🐅🐼🐉🦄 RT @CBSLA: NEW: Bay Area residents ordered to shelter in place into April. Residents in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mate… 31 minutes ago