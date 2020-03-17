Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ohio > Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state would be delaying its presidential primary due to the dangers posed by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ohio calls off primary vote over coronavirus

In the latest blow to the U.S. election calendar due to the coronavirus, The state of Ohio will be delaying their presidential primary originally scheduled for Tuesday (March 17).

It joins Georgia, Louisiana and Kentucky, which all postponed primaries that were supposed to be held in the coming months.

This is despite an Ohio judge having rejected a request to postpone it, amid growing concerns about the virus which has shut down schools, closed businesses and banned large gatherings across the U.S. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement on Twitter Monday night (March 16), emphasizing the dangers of holding a primary during a public health emergency.

DeWine added that older voters and other at-risk populations wouldn't be able to vote, and noted that Ohioans shouldn't be forced to choose between their health and exercising constiutional rights, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

DeWine had originally asked the state courts to postpone the primary, but after the request was denied, the state's health director intervened, ordering the polls to be shut.

The closure follows the latest U.S. task-force guidelines announced on Monday, which discouraged gatherings of more than 10 people.

Ohio will continue collecting absentee ballots and hopes to now hold their primary on June 2nd.

However, Florida, Arizona and Illinois still plan to vote as scheduled on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading opponent Bernie Sanders in all four states, according to public opinion polls.

They are competing for the Democratic party's nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the general election on November 3.



Recent related news from verified sources

Health chief halts Ohio primary, 3 other states forge ahead

Ohio called off its presidential primary just hours before polls were set to open there and in three...
CBC.ca - Published

DeWine recommends in-person voting be delayed in Ohio's primary, orders more businesses to close

Ohio's presidential primary election could be delayed until June 2 if Gov. Mike DeWine's...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio [Video]

Gov. DeWine announces plan to delay primary election day in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine said that he is filing a lawsuit to delay Ohio&apos;s primary election day to June 2 amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 19:18Published
DeWine recommends postponing primary election until June [Video]

DeWine recommends postponing primary election until June

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will file to move in-person voting for Tuesday's primary election to June 2 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:48Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.