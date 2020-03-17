Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

AFTER THE WOMEN IN INDIAN ARMY, NOW A BIG WIN FOR THE WOMEN OFFICERS IN THE NAVY AS THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA IN ANOTHER LANDMARK JUDGEMENT HAS GRANTED PERMANENT COMMISSION FOR THE WOMEN IN THE NAVY ALSO.

THE COURT SAID IT BELIEVED MEN AND WOMEN SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY.

THE BENCH HEADED BY JUSTICE DY CHANDRACHUD, DIRECTED THE CENTRE TO GRANT PERMANENT COMMISSION TO SERVING WOMEN OFFICERS IN NAVY WITHIN THREE MONTHS WITH INCREMENTS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old succumbs, 3rd death in country | Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Rights In Louisiana [Video]

Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Rights In Louisiana

Louisiana may soon have just one abortion clinic in the entire state — but that’s all based on the upcoming decisions of the Supreme Court.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.