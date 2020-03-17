The Supreme Court grants permanent commission for women in the Navy | Oneindia News

AFTER THE WOMEN IN INDIAN ARMY, NOW A BIG WIN FOR THE WOMEN OFFICERS IN THE NAVY AS THE SUPREME COURT OF INDIA IN ANOTHER LANDMARK JUDGEMENT HAS GRANTED PERMANENT COMMISSION FOR THE WOMEN IN THE NAVY ALSO.

THE COURT SAID IT BELIEVED MEN AND WOMEN SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY.

THE BENCH HEADED BY JUSTICE DY CHANDRACHUD, DIRECTED THE CENTRE TO GRANT PERMANENT COMMISSION TO SERVING WOMEN OFFICERS IN NAVY WITHIN THREE MONTHS WITH INCREMENTS.