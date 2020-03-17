Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, and going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

