Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s
President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, and going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

Wentworth postpones April commencement

Wentworth Institute of Technology is postponing its April graduation. The higher education...
bizjournals - Published

Trump's coronavirus guidelines urge gatherings not exceed 10 people, warns recession possible

President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a...
Reuters - Published


