Trump: Worst of coronavirus could last until August

Trump: Worst of coronavirus could last until August

Trump: Worst of coronavirus could last until August

U.S. President Donald Trump during a coronavirus task force news conference on Monday said the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak could last until July or August of this year, until the virus &quot;washes through.&quot;

US Pres. Trump: Worst of coronavirus outbreak 'could be over by July or August or later’

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

NEW YORK — Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years Friday with a broad rally that...
Coronavirus could last until August "or later" -Trump [Video]

Coronavirus could last until August "or later" -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days and not congregate in groups larger than 10 people, and said the worst of the coronavirus may not be..

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People [Video]

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday..

