Watch: Opposition slams Modi govt over hike in excise duty on petrol, diesel

Opposition parties protested vociferously against the government’s decision to increase excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹3 each per litre.

The opposition accused the Modi government of not passing on the benefits of the crude oil price cut to the common man and said that the government was filling its own coffers.

