London streets deserted after prime minister urges people to stay at home

Chinatown, Leicester Square and several theatres were all deserted or closed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home as the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the UK.

This footage was filmed on March 16.

