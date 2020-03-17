Organizations team up to offer free meals to LSC students

Global  

Local organizations are extending a helping hand to make sure students have food while schools are closed.

Sure students have food while schools are closed.

Wabash national, the united way, food finders, security federal, and s-i-a are supplying breakfast and lunch sacks.

Families can "drive-up" to food trucks parked at sunnyside intermediate and tecumseh junior high.

It will be available weekdays from march 19 to the 27th beginning at 11 a.m.

United way ceo michael budd says it's important to be there for one another during a time like this.

"something like this can really just be a bigger burden than they can overcome.

So we want to do everything we can small and large to help them get through this situation and get us to the other side."

Only two meals are allowed per car.

Accommodations will be made for people who walk to the food trucks, but you are asked to use a car if you are able.

Governor eric holcomb announced the state




