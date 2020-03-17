Global  

Malaysians panic buy as country goes into drastic two-week lockdown

Malaysians panic buy after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a whole country lockdown from Wednesday (March 18) to Tuesday (March 31) in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Footage filmed at Tesco Melaka on Tuesday (March 17) shows many items already gone at 9 a.m.

