Game of Thrones star adds name to celebrities diagnosed with coronavirus

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has become another celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus



'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12 Published 2 hours ago Young NBA fan sad for game cancellation



Eight-year-old Carter Noonan had dreamed of seeing the Golden State Warriors and star Steph Curry since he was four years old. Unfortunately, the Warriors announced that they will play Thursday's game.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 5 days ago