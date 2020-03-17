Global  

Police force in Indonesia sprayed with disinfectant to prevent COVID-19 spread

All personnel in West Sumatra's Regional Police have been sprayed with disinfectant to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All personnel in West Sumatra's Regional Police have been sprayed with disinfectant to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to spraying, masks were also distributed to all ranks of the Regional Police.

This footage was filmed on March 17.




