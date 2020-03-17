Animated match-burning video explains social distancing

Global  

California-based artist creates an animated video to encourage the audience to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak

SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (MARCH 15, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (JUAN DELCAN - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY JUAN DELCAN @JUAN_DELCAN) 1.

MATCHES BURNING, ANIMATED MATCH IN SHAPE OF HUMAN BEING STEPPING AWAY, FIRE NOT SPREADING FURTHER STORY: A Spanish graphic designer and illustrator, Juan Delcan, used a metaphor by animating burning matches to illustrate how social-distancing could save lives at times of coronavirus in Los Angeles, United States on Sunday (March 15).

Delcan told Reuters they shoot the setting using a mobile device.

Then they tracked the camera move using digital visual effects and motion graphics application.

They also recorded and mixed the audio foley sound effect using a phone and a video editing application.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)




