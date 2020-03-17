Vanessa Paradis willing to testify on ex-partner Johnny Depp's behalf at defamation trial Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 weeks ago Vanessa Paradis willing to testify on ex-partner Johnny Depp's behalf at defamation trial Johnny Depp's former partner Vanessa Paradis is defending Depp against assault allegations and she added her support to his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard insisting Heard's allegations of abuse throughout the couple's 15-month marriage are "false facts". 0

