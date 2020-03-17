Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Corona को लेकर सरकारें अलर्ट

Corona को लेकर सरकारें अलर्ट

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Corona को लेकर सरकारें अलर्ट

Corona को लेकर सरकारें अलर्ट

Coronavirus (COVID19), a china-born microbe brings the world to its knees.

Over 1.5 lakh people are infected where in india the number of coronavirus cases rose to 125.

The centre as well as the state government is leaving no stone unturned to fight with this deadly virus.

After PM's encouragement, Delhi BJP Chief, Manoj Tiwari distributed masks, sanitizers and appeals to countrymen not to panic.

#Coronavirus #ManojTiwari #BJP #corona #coronainindia

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Here's why this 'corona' in Kerala has become cynosure of all eyes

The word corona across the globe is now the most dreaded one, but not in Kerala's Muvattupuzha town,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


"Corona, corona": Thai Batman fights virus with catchy tune

"If you have a fever, 37.5 or over, you need to immediately see a doctor," croons a Thai teacher...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical supply "hoarding" creates issues for those with serious illness [Video]

Medical supply "hoarding" creates issues for those with serious illness

Medical supply "hoarding" creates issues for those with serious illness

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:35Published
Employment attorney says businesses are 'free to operate as they wish' [Video]

Employment attorney says businesses are 'free to operate as they wish'

employee rights with regard to coronavirus

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.