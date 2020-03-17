Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local businesses, cities adjust as new restrictions are announced

Local businesses, cities adjust as new restrictions are announced

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Local businesses, cities adjust as new restrictions are announced

Local businesses, cities adjust as new restrictions are announced

Hillsborough County orders 10 p.m.

Last call for alcoholic beverages for bars, restaurants.

Story: http://bit.ly/2QlpGbx Kriseman orders last call for alcoholic beverages at St.

Pete bars to 9 p.m.

Amid coronavirus concerns.

Story: http://bit.ly/2wYZyfC

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Businesses close their doors as the fight against global coronavirus pandemic intensifies

Businesses nationwide are bracing for increased federal restrictions after a weekend that saw the...
bizjournals - Published

China says coronavirus peak has passed as epicentre logs single-digit new cases

China says coronavirus peak has passed as epicentre logs single-digit new casesBEIJING/SHANGHAI: China's coronavirus epidemic has passed its peak, its top health commission said on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •France 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Worth Issues New Capacity Restrictions For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Etc. [Video]

Fort Worth Issues New Capacity Restrictions For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, Etc.

The city is enacting a mandatory reduction in the occupancy limits of local businesses, reducing current allowed occupancy by 50%, or no more than 125 individuals, whichever is less.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:53Published
Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses

Hoboken and other New Jersey cities are imposing new restrictions for bar and restaurants, along with a curfew. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.