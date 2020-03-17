Injured python given plaster cast in southern Indian hospital

A python that suffered two fractures on its backbone was rescued by a police inspector on March 12.

Police inspector and self-confessed animal lover, E.

Samson received a call from a local farmer that he spotted a 4.5-foot-long python in agricultural land at Kilakulam area in Tirunelveli, southern India.

According to local reports, Samson rescued the snake and took the animal to an orthopaedic surgeon who is also a member of SPCA.

After treatment, the snake was handed over to the forest department.