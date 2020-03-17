Youtube Exercise Video Helps Japan’s Elderly Stay Active Amid Outbreak 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published Youtube Exercise Video Helps Japan’s Elderly Stay Active Amid Outbreak Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how one Youtube video is helping Japanese seniors stay active while indoors! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this vado🇺🇬🇰🇪🇳🇬 RT @GeorginaOptical: Exercise number 10: Sit on a chair or stand in front of a blank wall. Place your thumb about 10 inches from your face… 13 minutes ago