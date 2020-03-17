Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jennifer Lawrence restrains 'intruder'

Jennifer Lawrence restrains 'intruder'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lawrence restrains 'intruder'

Jennifer Lawrence restrains 'intruder'

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband restrained an alleged intruder on Sunday (15.03.20) after the unnamed woman simply walked in through their front door.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder

Jennifer Lawrence got a rude awakening to cap off her weekend -- cops say a female intruder sauntered...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sweet! Talented woman recreates Jennifer Lawrence dress using a POMEGRANATE [Video]

Sweet! Talented woman recreates Jennifer Lawrence dress using a POMEGRANATE

A woman in Fresno, California uses pomegranate to recreate Jennifer Lawrence's iconic red carpet dress in this cool moment from Thursday (February 20).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
After historic Flop Jennifer Lawrence Jumps To Netflix [Video]

After historic Flop Jennifer Lawrence Jumps To Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence has had a string of historic box office flops.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.