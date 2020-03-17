Artist unveils beautiful glass sculpture of coronavirus 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published Artist unveils beautiful glass sculpture of coronavirus Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram has unveiled a glass sculpture of CORONAVIRUS - in tribute to all the hardworking medical staff and scientists.Commissioned five weeks ago, the work is 23cm in diameter - one MILLION times the size of the deadly disease.Made using a process of scientific glassblowing, the model is based on the latest understanding and diagrams of COVID-19.Profits from the sculpture will be going to Médecins Sans Frontières who will be assisting developing countries deal with the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.Mr Jerram said: "Helping to communicate the form of the virus to the public, the artwork has been created as an alternative representation to the artificially coloured imagery received through the media."In fact, viruses have no colour as they are smaller than the wavelength of light."This artwork is a tribute to the scientists and medical teams who are working collaboratively across the world to try to slow the spread of the virus."It is vital we attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus by working together globally, so our health services can manage this pandemic."The model was commissioned by the Duke University School of Engineering to reflect its current and future research and its focus on solving global challenges.Mr Jerram is best known for creating sculptures, installations and live arts projects.Since 2008, his celebrated street piano work - 'Play Me, I'm Yours' - has been presented in over 70 cities and been enjoyed by more than ten million people worldwide.His artwork the 'Museum of the Moon' is another success story and has been presented more than 150 times in 30 different countries.He lives in Bristol - where the coronavirus sculpture has been unveiled today (Tues).It is the latest in the artist's Glass Microbiology series which has also featured swine flu, smallpox and HIV. 0

