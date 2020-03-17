Global  

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday afternoon.

