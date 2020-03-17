Meals on Wheels still happening

Global  

Family Service Rochester is currently in need of more volunteers to help Meals on Wheels.

Just for seniors.

New on daybreak a local organization is doing their part to make sure members in the community is still getting food during the outbreak.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to explain what this week is dedicated to.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

Family service rochester is still delivering meals on wheels to their recipients because they understand how important it is that the older population is still getting their food even during a time like this.

Mayor kim norton has signed a proclamation dedicating this week as "march for meals week of champions."

There are precautions in place to make sure the volunteers and the people receiving the meals are all staying healthy.

They're making sure all the racks and food containers are sanitized and they're also reminding volunteers to spend a short amount of time while delivering the meals to help practice social distancing.

April sutor with family service rochester says being able to deliver the food safely is "so we want to reassure all of our meals on wheels recipients that their meals are coming and that their meals are safe and that we're doing everything within our power to keep them and their environment safe as well."

Family service rochester is currently in need of more volunteers to help out with meals on wheels.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

And if you would like to register to help out, we'll have a link on our website kimt dot com.




