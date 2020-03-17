Huntsville and Madison State Emergency

3rd.

As we continue to learn new information about the coronovirus -- huntsville mayor tommy battle will start giving daily updates.

Waay 31's rodneya ross is live outside city hall with how the mayor now has the power to make decisions without city council's approval.

For the rest of the week -- mayor tommy battle will provide updates on coronavirus in our community here in the city hall chambers.

This comes after city council voted to declare a state of emergency for the city.

Declaring a state of emergency gives battle the authority to make decisions about personnel and resources in the city -- without having to wait to get city council's approval.

Battle explained this is necessary because the state of emergency declared by the governor does not apply to cities in the state.

This gives battle the power to enforce a citywide curfew or to shut down local businesses -- two things he says are not necessary right now.

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville, "this is not a normal time, but we can stay as close to normal as possible.

As a city, we are going to stay open, i've talked to paul, as a city madison is going to stay open.

Sanitation will be picking up garbage and yard waste, police will be patrolling, and we are running a public transit as normally as possbile.

City hall remains open."

Mayor paul finley also requested a state of emergency for the city of madison yesterday.

We are working to learn how the council voted.

Mayor tommy battle will give his daily updates here at noon each day for the rest of this week.

