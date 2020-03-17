Global  

Trump’s Xenophobic Coronavirus Tweet

President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “the “Chinese Virus” even as the World Health Organization advised against naming a virus for a place.

Joe Scarborough Disgusted By Trump’s ‘Sick’ Coronavirus Tweet: ‘Playing in His Political Sandbox’ While Virus Spreads

Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump's Monday morning tweets about the coronavirus and...
Mediaite - Published

‘Racist and xenophobic’: Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus ‘Chinese virus’

‘Racist and xenophobic’: Trump sparks renewed outrage by calling coronavirus ‘Chinese virus’Donald Trump has raised hackles again after referring to coronavirus as “the Chinese virus”,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndependent



AlstonCeleste

celeste alston RT @HuffPost: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/55pDjx… 14 minutes ago

LoisLane51

2CopsMom @CNNPolitics Trump stopped travel from China back in January. You and the rest of the propaganda press called him r… https://t.co/krKR4Z9Fy7 22 minutes ago

schpsych8

B. Sargent Noble Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” in a xenophobic tweet and faced an immediate backlash.… https://t.co/MqZdWqhIC0 23 minutes ago

ernestovalenzu2

ernesto valenzuela RT @HuffPostPol: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/7AD… 28 minutes ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland Donald Trump has been slammed for a xenophobic Tweet describing the Covid-19 as “the Chinese virus” https://t.co/P7kucmeYNw 52 minutes ago

MikeBoshier

Author Mike Boshier Donald Trump called COVID-19 the “China virus” in a xenophobic tweet and faced an immediate backlash.… https://t.co/r6qFaKa3bI 1 hour ago

wendymink

🤦🏻‍♀️Gwendolyn Mink RT @HPAsianVoices: Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/o… 1 hour ago

HPAsianVoices

HuffPost Asian Voices Politicians, actors and commentators denounced the president's xenophobic description of the coronavirus. https://t.co/oxhzeGMcBs 1 hour ago


Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows [Video]

Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction As Virus Grows

Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days. Reuters reports he also added not to congregate in groups larger than 10 people. This is a newly aggressive effort..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
