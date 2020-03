Don Bosco Center closes to keep seniors safe 18 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:12s - Published Don Bosco Center closes to keep seniors safe The Don Bosco Center for Seniors closed in order to keep seniors safe from exposure to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Don Bosco Center closes to keep seniors safe THE ELDERLY HAVE BEENHIT THE HARDEST BYCODIV-19.TO AVOID THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS HERE INKANSAS CITY - THE DONBOSCO CENTERS HAVECLOSED THEIR SENIORCENTER.NEW THIS MORNING - 41ACTION NEWS ANCHORBRYANT MADDRICK TALKEDWITH A SENIOR TO FINDOUT HOW HE'S AVOIDINGTHE CORONAVIRUS.HOW'S IS HE STAYINGSAFE?THE MAN I SPOKE WITHTELLS ME STAYS CLEAN BYWASHING HIS HANDS ANDPRACTICING GOODHYGIENE.JAMES SINGLETONVOLUNTEERS AT THE DONBOSCO SENIOR CENTER.WHEN I MET HIM - HE WASWEARING GLOVES ANDSITTING AT A TABLE WITHDISINFECTING WIPES.STARTING YESTERDAY -THE SENIOR CENTERCLOSED THEIR FACILITY.THAT MEANS OLDERPEOPLE WHO GATHER FORSOCIAL ACTIVITIES CAN'TDO IT THERE.THE MAN I TALKED TOTELLS ME THE VIRUS IS ONHIS MIND AND HE'S TAKINGNO CHANCES.JAMES SINGLETON / VOLUNTEER"I just come here, then I gohomeand I stay home and I don't havetogo out unless I go to the storeorsomething, but then I just gorightback in the house."SINGLETON TOLD ME HE'SNOT LETTING THE VIRUSKEEP HIM DOWN AND HE'SSTAYING STRONG.WHILE THE SENIORCENTER IS CLOSED -PEOPLE CAN STILL PICK UPMEALS TO TAKE HOME.ALSO - VOLUNTEERS WILLDELIVER MEALS TOPEOPLE WHO DON'T HAVETRANSPORTATION.BUT - MEALS ARE ONLYFOR PEOPLE WHO USETHE CENTER.I'M BRYANT MADDRICK - 41





