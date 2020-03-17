How gyms in Western New York are helping you workout from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:17s - Published How gyms in Western New York are helping you workout from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus They say summer bodies are made in the winter, but your six-pack is being put on hold due to many gyms closing up in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus 0

