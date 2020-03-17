Global  

New Jersey Governor To Call In The National Guard To Aid In Coronavirus Outbreak

New Jersey Governor To Call In The National Guard To Aid In Coronavirus Outbreak

New Jersey Governor To Call In The National Guard To Aid In Coronavirus Outbreak

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called in the National Guard to help the state handle the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to call in the troops came after the state's coronavirus cases almost doubled overnight to 178 cases.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is mobilizing the units to help locate buildings that can be turned into medical facilities.

The state hopes to have 9,000 more beds to treat the influx of patients with the disease.

