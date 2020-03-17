Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lesson From History: The Public Gathering That Killed 4,500 People From Spanish Flu

Lesson From History: The Public Gathering That Killed 4,500 People From Spanish Flu

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Lesson From History: The Public Gathering That Killed 4,500 People From Spanish Flu

Lesson From History: The Public Gathering That Killed 4,500 People From Spanish Flu

As the world shuns gatherings to help contain the spread of the coronavirus covid-19, a little talked about page from history whows that a 1918 Philadelphia WWI fun-raising parade caused at least 4,597 people to die from so-called spanish flu.

Philadelphia's fourth Liberty Loan drive parade on September 28, 1918 saw aproximately 200,000 packed together to cheer on the two-mile long paradade.

Within 72 hours of the event, every bed in Philadelphia's 31 hospitals was filled.

There was some hope from the tragedy though, the majority died in the week ending 16 October, but by 11 November influenza had almost disappeared from the city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chieffishell

christopher Fishell @Hillsdale I would love a public lesson on Martial Law about now. Specific to Municipal and County declarations as… https://t.co/DD4YmxTn2u 15 hours ago

Doctor_PMS

Doctor PMS RT @acochran12733: Science: https://t.co/2EBv528Uy0 podcasts from Minnesota Public Radio. Cool stuff: @ScholParents History: @ExtraCreditz… 22 hours ago

GerriManderink

ɢᴇʀʀɪ ᴍᴀɴᴅᴇʀɪɴᴋ RT @thedjdaf: "Throughout history, outbreaks of infectious diseases have often served as catalysts for overdue changes in the social compac… 23 hours ago

thedjdaf

Daniel Feinberg "Throughout history, outbreaks of infectious diseases have often served as catalysts for overdue changes in the soc… https://t.co/hyH9sxgfPZ 23 hours ago

acochran12733

Angela Cochran Science: https://t.co/2EBv528Uy0 podcasts from Minnesota Public Radio. Cool stuff: @ScholParents History:… https://t.co/llSSDbxDe1 1 day ago

asliverarrow

Dyspraxia chick Throughout history, outbreaks of infectious diseases have often served as catalysts for overdue changes in the soci… https://t.co/k3VDiZk4xF 1 day ago

shoshanaberger

Shoshana Berger 8/10 My daughter, who's been FaceTiming her face off for the last 5 hours bc I won't let her see friends, has come… https://t.co/nWbxHP9PBq 2 days ago

StrokesMcDuff

Strokes McDuff @dhookstead Here is a history lesson. https://t.co/49sXzzd3k6 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment [Video]

Student-teacher dismissed over Black History Month assignment

A student-teacher was let go from her teaching role after giving her class an assignment that upset several parents. The student-teacher, who remains unnamed, was a Black female student at Vanderbilt..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:25Published
46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus? [Video]

46 Million People Are On Lockdown. But Will It Actually Help Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus?

China has issued the largest quarantine in human history, putting 16 cities on lockdown. In a matter of weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected over 4,600. The attempt..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:51Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.