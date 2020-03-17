Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 4 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

4 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
4 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

4 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

The World Health Organization has called the spread of coronavirus misinformation an "infodemic".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Six 'absolute garbage' coronavirus myths busted as people frantically search for cures

Six 'absolute garbage' coronavirus myths busted as people frantically search for curesHere are a number of Covid-19 myths that have been disproved by health experts
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


NHS and UK government take drastic steps to stop coronavirus myths spreading

NHS and UK government take drastic steps to stop coronavirus myths spreadingIt comes as the NHS warns of the spread of misleading information around the coronavirus outbreak
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •PRWeek



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EuropeNthecity

Audrey Verger👩🏾‍🎨🇪🇺 #FlattenTheCurve RT @AFPFactCheck: Myths, disinformation and rumors about the novel coronavirus are spreading as quickly as the illness itself. Here's a lis… 33 seconds ago

hereandnow

Here & Now RT @DoctorYasmin: @afdozie Debunked this myth on @hereandnow because the brilliant @TonyaMosley asked me this question. Listen here: https:… 4 minutes ago

ZenJWar

Zenobia Jeffries Warfield #COVID19 Myths Debunked. #coronavirus https://t.co/kfaWAQtyJY 6 minutes ago

Neby_Nebs

neby @Germ3x @TonioTone_ @rivey_lou @KAMasse81 @_SJPeace_ @DuckMillard debunked by Harvard, Live Science, and Centura He… https://t.co/EDAFsKqCrc 12 minutes ago

MickLeatherlodz

Mick Leatherland.make jam not war! GTTO. 12 Coronavirus Myths, Debunked By Science https://t.co/62yS026jRN 15 minutes ago

Sakirema1

Sakirema Project 5 common #Coronavirus myths that need to be debunked https://t.co/xU9g4EWh59 #travel #travelban #covid_19 #covid19 16 minutes ago

DoctorYasmin

Dr. Seema Yasmin @afdozie Debunked this myth on @hereandnow because the brilliant @TonyaMosley asked me this question. Listen here: https://t.co/RMWnTIIosK 18 minutes ago

walalahoi

Walalahoi Stop Panicking: 8 Myths About Coronavirus Debunked https://t.co/zMCPyspclp 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Q&A: Coping With Anxiety [Video]

Coronavirus Q&A: Coping With Anxiety

What should people do to manage anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic? How can people protect themselves when they leave the house? How do you keep children from spreading the illness to elderly?

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:04Published
Madrid doctor keeps COVID Diary to show how disease progresses| Oneindia News [Video]

Madrid doctor keeps COVID Diary to show how disease progresses| Oneindia News

A doctor from Madrid, who contracted the Coronavirus on 9th March, is now helping people stay informed about the disease by sharing daily updates about how the disease is progressing through his body...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 06:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.