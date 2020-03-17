Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published Cineplex To Close All Theaters In Canada Amid COVID-19 Outbreak Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this