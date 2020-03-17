Global  

WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS

New this morning..whit e house officials and congressiona l lawmakers are signaling they will attempt to push through a third coronavirus spending package worth over 800 billion of dollars..

Roughly 500 billion of this would be tied to a payroll tax cut, while 250 billion would come in the form of small business administration loans..

And another 58 billion would be directed to the airline industry, among other measures.



