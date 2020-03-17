Global  

3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

3 States Proceed With Primary Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic is throwing a wrench in the presidential primaries.
Coronavirus' Worries Affect States' Primary Elections

Four states were scheduled to hold presidential primaries Tuesday, but Ohio delayed its election...
NPR - Published

Ohio Officials Take Coronavirus Precautions Ahead Of Elections

Four big states are holding primary elections on Tuesday but the coronavirus outbreak has made some...
NPR - Published


HowyofWI

Howard Waddell RT @StayHopeful16: Ohio tries to delay primary as 3 other states say they'll proceed with in-person voting https://t.co/56Kv6cRNWk 3 hours ago

StayHopeful16

Katherine Ohio tries to delay primary as 3 other states say they'll proceed with in-person voting https://t.co/56Kv6cRNWk 4 hours ago

butterfly4u4eva

emily estes RT @JoeKing3333: Tomorrow's primary elections will proceed as scheduled in three states as others shutter due to the spreading coronavirus… 4 hours ago

5141quid

quid RT @Hope012015: Tomorrow's primary elections will proceed as scheduled in three states as others shutter due to the spreading coronavirus h… 4 hours ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing Ohio tries to delay primary as 3 other states say they'll proceed with in-person voting https://t.co/RatD3mXTPf 4 hours ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing Tomorrow's primary elections will proceed as scheduled in three states as others shutter due to the spreading coron… https://t.co/9LhCfaGrJz 4 hours ago

Haggerty1Karen

Karen Haggerty RT @Reuters: An Ohio judge has denied a request to postpone the state's presidential primary on Tuesday. The judge’s decision is being appe… 8 hours ago


As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Without evidence, Flynn's legal team has accused the FBI of manipulating..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed [Video]

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:48Published
