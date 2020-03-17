Global  

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

(Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

ANNOUNCE HE WILL BE LEAVING THEPATRIOTS.HE DID NOT SAY WHERE HE'SGOING.HE SAYS..."ALTHOUGH MY FOOTBALL JOURNEYWILL TAKE PLACE ELSEWHERE, IAPPRECIATE EVERYTHING WE HAVEACHIEVED"(ADLIB)TALKING TO YOUR KIDS ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS WITHOUT SCARING



