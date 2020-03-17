Make the Current Crisis an Investment Opportunity

Ammosexual Deetz RT @Doc_0: Even in a crisis, marginal costs can still make tiny improvements too expensive to be worth the effort. Heavy investment in an i… 57 minutes ago

John Hayward Even in a crisis, marginal costs can still make tiny improvements too expensive to be worth the effort. Heavy inves… https://t.co/0qlKDzBWS7 20 hours ago

Jan Dutkiewicz RT @christosims: "The mirage of mass education provided with minimal state investment has also made online education a constant lure in rec… 1 week ago

Christo Sims "The mirage of mass education provided with minimal state investment has also made online education a constant lure… https://t.co/rBpmHT5Rsd 1 week ago