Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel

Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel

Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel

Britons have been advised against non-essential travel to anywhere in the world as the coronavirus crisis closed borders around the globe.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the fast-paced nature of the crisis meant that it was now necessary to issue global guidance.

Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally: foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab advised British nationals on Tuesday to stop all non-essential...
Reuters - Published

UK advises Britons against non-essential travel to Italy

Britain's Foreign Office on Monday advised Britons...
Reuters - Published


UK advises against non-essential travel due to coronavirus

UK advises against non-essential travel due to coronavirus

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has advised British travellers against "non-essential travel" globally for 30 days. He said the government will do "everything in our power" to assist the British..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published
Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic

Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic

Footage shows thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrating' back to their uninfected homeland amid the coronavirus pandemic. The immigrants labourers had all been working across northern Thailand..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published
