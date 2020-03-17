Global  

No Emergency! Oregon Police Wants People to Stop Calling 9-1-1 If Toilet Paper Runs Out

No Emergency! Oregon Police Wants People to Stop Calling 9-1-1 If Toilet Paper Runs Out

No Emergency! Oregon Police Wants People to Stop Calling 9-1-1 If Toilet Paper Runs Out

You might be all out of toilet paper, but Oregon Police say to not call 9-1-1!

Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the message to the public.

