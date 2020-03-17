Global  

NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus

The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday.

And the official start of free agency will start at 4 pm EST on Wednesday.

The NFL will not be delaying the start of its league year because of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus crisis will not keep the NFL from beginning its league year next week as scheduled.
