Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed at the window in Madeira and played with paparazzi 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s - Published Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed at the window in Madeira and played with paparazzi Cristiano Ronaldo has been on the island of Madeira since March 9th and has been staying at home with his family near the Port of Funchal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this