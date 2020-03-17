Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low

Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low The weekend saw a nosedive in movie tickets sales due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

According to the data firm Comscore, sales were down 45 percent from the prior weekend.

The total take-in of $55.3 million in the U.S. and Canada was the lowest since 2000.

Disney's 'Onward' was the top film.

At $10.5 million, it experienced a 73 percent drop from the prior weekend.

Trailing Disney were both the Vin Diesel film, 'Bloodshot,' and the satire horror film, 'The Hunt.'

Cinemas in Europe have mostly been closed.

Many movie theater chains in the U.S. shut their doors as well.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus concerns brings North American box office to 20-year low

Amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, ticket sales took a dive over the weekend,...
FOXNews.com - Published

Box office ticket sales hit 20-year low in North America

Ticket sales in North American cinemas have plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years, as...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Suffers Major Hit as NY, LA Movie Theaters Close | THR News [Video]

Box Office Suffers Major Hit as NY, LA Movie Theaters Close | THR News

The box office took a major hit this weekend falling to a new 20 year low amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:23Published
'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News [Video]

'Onward' Opens to Muted $40M at North American Box Office | THR News

Box office analysts say it's unclear how much of an impact worries over the coronavirus had on moviegoing over the weekend.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:54Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.