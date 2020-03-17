Coronavirus Wallops North American Box Office to 20 Year Low The weekend saw a nosedive in movie tickets sales due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

According to the data firm Comscore, sales were down 45 percent from the prior weekend.

The total take-in of $55.3 million in the U.S. and Canada was the lowest since 2000.

Disney's 'Onward' was the top film.

At $10.5 million, it experienced a 73 percent drop from the prior weekend.

Trailing Disney were both the Vin Diesel film, 'Bloodshot,' and the satire horror film, 'The Hunt.'

Cinemas in Europe have mostly been closed.

Many movie theater chains in the U.S. shut their doors as well.