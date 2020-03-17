Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dominic Raab > Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

The UK's foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is advising all citizens to avoid non-essential public travel as global powers attempt to spread the coronavirus outbreak.

It echoes calls from many national governments.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government

Raab was was speaking in British parliament on Tuesday (March 17).

He said people should avoid travel for at least the next 30 days.



Recent related news from verified sources

Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally: foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab advised British nationals on Tuesday to stop all non-essential...
Reuters - Published

UK is advising against all travel to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic

The U.K. government is advising citizens and residents against all travel to the U.S. in response to...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesTamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealnewsMag

Realnews Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally – Foreign minister - Realnews Magazine -… https://t.co/jwJV8qoz7z 3 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally: foreign minister https://t.co/78Dz8uW1jg https://t.co/GJvn2GA3fC 6 minutes ago

A_S_Mailafiya

Tycoon RT @HeraldNG: Britons should stop all Non-essential Travel Globally– Foreign Minister https://t.co/DPzH0N65wy https://t.co/C4F7jvZvz8 46 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Stop all non-essential foreign travel, now: UK government: https://t.co/f6AsVMR0bE #CoronaVirusNigeria… https://t.co/qK1PpTKcYC 1 hour ago

HeraldNG

The Herald Britons should stop all Non-essential Travel Globally– Foreign Minister https://t.co/DPzH0N65wy https://t.co/C4F7jvZvz8 1 hour ago

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone RT @PhilipCJames: @alextomo Think 'necessary travel' means travel so essential you're prepared to spend several weeks in some foreign count… 1 hour ago

ArsalanA94

Arsalan @emirates Hi the UK foreign office has advised to stop non essential travel for the next 30 days , I have been awai… https://t.co/eMGka3KYP5 1 hour ago

PhilipCJames

Philip C James 🕷️🕯️ @alextomo Think 'necessary travel' means travel so essential you're prepared to spend several weeks in some foreign… https://t.co/hhR8QjelVB 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel [Video]

Coronavirus: Britons advised against non-essential foreign travel

Britons have been advised against non-essential travel to anywhere in the world as the coronavirus crisis closed borders around the globe. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the fast-paced nature of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
UK advises against non-essential travel due to coronavirus [Video]

UK advises against non-essential travel due to coronavirus

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has advised British travellers against "non-essential travel" globally for 30 days. He said the government will do "everything in our power" to assist the British..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.