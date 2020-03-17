Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

Who does America trust in a pandemic?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at the top of the list, according to a new poll.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People [Video]

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday afternoon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Coronavirus could last until August "or later" -Trump [Video]

Coronavirus could last until August "or later" -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days and not congregate in groups larger than 10 people, and said the worst of the coronavirus may not be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.