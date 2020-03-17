Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at the top of the list, according to a new poll.



Recent related videos from verified sources New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People



President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday afternoon. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago Coronavirus could last until August "or later" -Trump



U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans on Monday to halt most social activities for 15 days and not congregate in groups larger than 10 people, and said the worst of the coronavirus may not be.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:56 Published 8 hours ago