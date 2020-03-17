‘He Really Is Somebody Who Makes Everybody Better’ Ben Watson On Tom Brady

Recently retired Patriot Ben Watson talks about his teammate Tom Brady, as Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots.



Tweets about this Mephisto 🇿🇼 @yeosango_o @jihyofuckme @Geolololol Didn't see it that much compared to the one you just used tho . But like (no o… https://t.co/hU0pLdXpUc 2 hours ago Hay Illustrations Seeing some***explain the stock market in terms of everybody owes a dollar to somebody else and the $1.5 trillio… https://t.co/clxn7Js0gW 3 days ago Софія ~ бути сильним I’m not getting HIV If I’m with somebody you are getting and STD check because everybody can’t have morals...to hon… https://t.co/KoLzJbXUx2 4 days ago Jalon T RT @_goat11: I don’t ask for much but everybody knows I’m the biggest wiz fan there is and I really love this mixtape it just makes life be… 5 days ago Heartless Darrius I don’t ask for much but everybody knows I’m the biggest wiz fan there is and I really love this mixtape it just ma… https://t.co/50AxaRx6gY 5 days ago 🤪 RT @nuavoj: when i be in class it really makes me realize how dry my phone be. everybody in here either be talking otp or texting somebody.… 6 days ago IRA SPAUNSBLE when i be in class it really makes me realize how dry my phone be. everybody in here either be talking otp or texti… https://t.co/jQOHW6dd8N 6 days ago Janice Martin @ghm58 @lisanandy @piersmorgan Quite sad really to watch somebody humiliate themselves proving how out of their dep… https://t.co/0E17P8BUz9 1 week ago